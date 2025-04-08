OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,269 PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – December (BATS:DECP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – December (BATS:DECP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $490,000.

PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BATS DECP opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.59. PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – December has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $27.32.

About PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – December

The PGIM S&P 500 Buffer 12 ETF – December (DECP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral DECP was launched on May 24, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

