OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (NYSEARCA:PFUT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFUT. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Future ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,721,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,997,000 after acquiring an additional 969,917 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Sustainable Future ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFUT opened at $20.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. Putnam Sustainable Future ETF has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.40 million, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Putnam Sustainable Future ETF Company Profile

The Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (PFUT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund that seeks capital appreciation by targeting US-listed companies with positive environmental, social, and economic development contributions measured by proprietary sustainability criteria.

