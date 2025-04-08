OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys Shares of 5,085 iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000.

Get iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TECB opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $345.79 million, a PE ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89.

iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Tech Breakthrough index. The fund tracks an index of US equities that could benefit from breakthrough technologies, modified market cap weighted. TECB was launched on Jan 8, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (NYSEARCA:TECB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.