OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $218,000 Holdings in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) by 159.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Cipher Mining were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 912.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

CIFR opened at $2.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $819.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.98. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIFR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

