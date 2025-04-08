OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 891 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 196.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 221,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.41 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $85.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

