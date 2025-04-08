OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 223,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JSI stock opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.13. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.91 and a twelve month high of $53.06.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

