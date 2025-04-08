OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:HOCT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:HOCT – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,984 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 2.34% of Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,347,000.

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of HOCT stock opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.83. Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $25.65.

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October Dividend Announcement

Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Innovator Premium Income 9 Buffer ETF – October (HOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 9% of losses stemming from the decline in the S&P 500 Index. The exposure resets each year in October HOCT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

