OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $230,000 Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLSK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth about $39,940,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,227,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,513,000 after acquiring an additional 636,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CleanSpark by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,163,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,577,000 after acquiring an additional 549,187 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CleanSpark by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,655,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,029,000 after acquiring an additional 495,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 364.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 389,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 305,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.
CleanSpark Stock Performance
NASDAQ CLSK opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 4.12. CleanSpark, Inc. has a one year low of $6.45 and a one year high of $21.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLSK shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital raised CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark
In related news, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $103,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,103.33. This trade represents a 8.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $112,071.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,059,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,551,228.64. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,836 shares of company stock worth $335,945. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CleanSpark Company Profile
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
