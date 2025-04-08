Old Mutual Limited (OMU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 49.9% increase from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.47. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Old Mutual Price Performance
Shares of LON:OMU opened at GBX 40.30 ($0.51) on Tuesday. Old Mutual has a twelve month low of GBX 38.54 ($0.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 61.50 ($0.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81. The company has a market cap of £39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.69.
About Old Mutual
