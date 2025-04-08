Old Mutual Limited (OMU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This is a 49.9% increase from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.47. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:OMU opened at GBX 40.30 ($0.51) on Tuesday. Old Mutual has a twelve month low of GBX 38.54 ($0.49) and a twelve month high of GBX 61.50 ($0.78). The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81. The company has a market cap of £39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 51.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 53.69.

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

