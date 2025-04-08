Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,427,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435,451 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 12.12% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $814,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,821,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,843,000 after buying an additional 70,496 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 181.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,916,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,866,000 after purchasing an additional 38,203 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,629,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,813,000 after purchasing an additional 186,313 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 4.6 %

OLLI stock opened at $108.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.17 and a fifty-two week high of $120.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.08.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 1,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $127,810.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,232.80. This represents a 14.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John W. Swygert sold 6,526 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.87, for a total transaction of $703,959.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,763,709.84. This trade represents a 10.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,800 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

