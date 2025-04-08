OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Insider Charles S. Berkman Sells 7,206 Shares

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) insider Charles S. Berkman sold 7,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $14,412.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,424. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OmniAb Stock Performance

OmniAb stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. OmniAb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.61.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. OmniAb had a negative net margin of 308.78% and a negative return on equity of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $10.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OmniAb

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of OmniAb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in OmniAb during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Rangeley Capital LLC bought a new position in OmniAb in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in OmniAb in the third quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OABI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Benchmark cut their target price on OmniAb from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of OmniAb from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

