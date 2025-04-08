ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,665,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,102,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.14% of ONEOK worth $669,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $539,554,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 433.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,206,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,373,000 after buying an additional 3,418,207 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,694,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $177,045,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 445.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,526,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $80.72 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.48 and a 52-week high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $50.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.21.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 79.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

