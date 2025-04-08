Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.05% of Onsemi worth $13,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,312,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,005,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,624 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,135,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,224,081,000 after purchasing an additional 344,354 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 2,388.4% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 343,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after buying an additional 329,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Onsemi by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,646,000 after buying an additional 309,445 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. Onsemi has a 52-week low of $32.20 and a 52-week high of $80.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.48.

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Onsemi from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

