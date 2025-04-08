OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Insider Christopher J. Mckay Sells 10,377 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) insider Christopher J. Mckay sold 10,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $93,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 248,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,575. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OppFi Trading Down 1.3 %

OPFI stock opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $705.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 1.61. OppFi Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $17.73.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $135.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.50 million. OppFi had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 35.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

OppFi Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th.

Several brokerages have commented on OPFI. JMP Securities cut shares of OppFi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on OppFi in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of OppFi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OppFi by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 26,742 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in OppFi by 95.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in OppFi during the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OppFi by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 401,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in OppFi by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

