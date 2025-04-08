Orezone Gold (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.55 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 25,840 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 64,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Orezone Gold in a research note on Friday.
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
