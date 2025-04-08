Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 68650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Organto Foods Stock Up 33.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

About Organto Foods

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

