Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $88.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Otis Worldwide traded as low as $89.70 and last traded at $90.77, with a volume of 3377869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.96.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OTIS. Wolfe Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.88.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $701,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,934.30. This trade represents a 9.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total value of $3,119,988.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $16,127.67. This trade represents a 99.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 485.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

