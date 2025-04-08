Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,463,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,272,000 after acquiring an additional 451,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,533,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,296,000 after purchasing an additional 205,409 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Ovintiv by 1,732.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,387,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ovintiv by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,926,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,508,000 after buying an additional 45,147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE OVV opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $55.95.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. Williams Trading set a $58.00 price target on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OVV

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.