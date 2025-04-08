Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PCRX. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 779.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 495.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

