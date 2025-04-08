Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat Sells 800 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average is $71.47. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.71, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 747.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.19.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

