Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat Sells 800 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 4th, Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20.
Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day moving average is $71.47. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.33 and a twelve month high of $125.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.71, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74.
PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.19.
About Palantir Technologies
Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.
