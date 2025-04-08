Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) Shares Sold by Faithward Advisors LLC

Faithward Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,510 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up 2.1% of Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Faithward Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $12,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 335.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 89,098 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3,106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 775,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,838,000 after purchasing an additional 751,034 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 99,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 11,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,212,423.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,661.20. This trade represents a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,372,215.76. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,989,975 shares of company stock valued at $253,328,090. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Daiwa America raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair set a $84.00 target price on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $47.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $77.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 409.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.72 and a 200 day moving average of $71.47. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $125.41.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.