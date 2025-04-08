Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF) Trading Down 9.4% – Here’s What Happened

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKTEF – Get Free Report) shares fell 9.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 29,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Parkit Enterprise Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.41.

About Parkit Enterprise

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

