PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $55.85 and last traded at $58.53, with a volume of 20255235 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.37.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Arete Research set a $81.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 344.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

