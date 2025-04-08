Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.31, but opened at $12.15. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 973,677 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on BTU shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 714.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 1,433.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,804 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $5,162,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally.

