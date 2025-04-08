Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.2% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $479.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $586.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $605.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $648.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.7294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

