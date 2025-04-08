Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Dbs Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $98.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.09. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.