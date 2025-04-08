Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Sells 204 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 1.5% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 704,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,111,000 after buying an additional 380,834 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 64,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 8,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.20, for a total transaction of $144,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,112.80. This represents a 6.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jonathan S. Lehberger sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.30, for a total transaction of $704,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at $929,007.90. The trade was a 43.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,364 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $281.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.33. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.27 and a 12 month high of $322.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 19.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.30.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

