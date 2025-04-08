Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 239.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 157,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 110,954 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 266,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 703,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,262,000 after buying an additional 87,559 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

