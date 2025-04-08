Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $2.04 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $293,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,807,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,221,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American International Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 81.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 497,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,426,000 after purchasing an additional 223,111 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on American International Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.12.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $88.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -76.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, Director John G. Rice bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.