Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,289 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 15,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 142,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,054,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,343,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,892,000 after buying an additional 75,528 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,266,000. Finally, SGL Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.9 %

WFC stock opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.72. The stock has a market cap of $202.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WFC. Compass Point lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.