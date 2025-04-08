Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Raises Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,294 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ETR opened at $79.17 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $88.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.80.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ETR shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

