Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,510,000. Five Pine Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,711,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 761,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,736,000 after purchasing an additional 44,602 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 42,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of VEU stock opened at $54.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.82 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.83 and its 200 day moving average is $60.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1907 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.