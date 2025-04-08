Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 27,611 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,103 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,611 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 63,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.37.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

