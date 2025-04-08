Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

