PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Sierra Summit Advisors LLC

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 107.8% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 20.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,288,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,132,000 after purchasing an additional 218,244 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a $172.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BNP Paribas lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

PepsiCo Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $143.19 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.67 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $196.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.99%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

