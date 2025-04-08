Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,222 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 766 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Melius started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.73.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.48. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $92.44.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 0.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.