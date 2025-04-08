PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% annually over the last three years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 5.3 %

ISD opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.95.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

