Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.5% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 26,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.43.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX opened at $96.35 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $171.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

