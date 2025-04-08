Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $31.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phreesia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Phreesia

Phreesia Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $30.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23.

In other news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $123,336.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 154,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,448.80. This represents a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $105,781.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 741,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,280,381.82. This trade represents a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,908 shares of company stock valued at $4,359,153. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,271,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after buying an additional 727,384 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,873,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,307,000 after purchasing an additional 626,579 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth about $10,657,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after buying an additional 296,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Phreesia by 448.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 174,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 143,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.