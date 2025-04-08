Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.72% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $151,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 189.9% in the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hovde Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.82.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $87.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.66 and a 200-day moving average of $112.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $475.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.33 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 16.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.81, for a total transaction of $4,552,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,446,230. This represents a 32.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 10,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,298,934.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,364,256. This trade represents a 11.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,350 shares of company stock valued at $11,421,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Further Reading

