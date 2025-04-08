Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MIO)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 50.3% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
NYSE:MIO opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $12.62.
Insider Activity at Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund
