Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MIO)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 50.3% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:MIO opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.10. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.95 and a 12 month high of $12.62.

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 6,637 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.84 per share, for a total transaction of $78,582.08. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,095,894 shares in the company, valued at $24,815,384.96. This represents a 0.32 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders bought 24,449 shares of company stock valued at $291,391.

