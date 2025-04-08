Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Stock Price

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $182.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Blackstone from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $219.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $124.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.95. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Research analysts predict that Blackstone will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat bought 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,619.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,071,260.65. This represents a 0.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,894,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,533,972,000 after buying an additional 889,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,341,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,637,266,000 after acquiring an additional 444,887 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,016,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,707,000 after purchasing an additional 681,512 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,987,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,032,400,000 after purchasing an additional 371,677 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,448,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.