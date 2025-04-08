Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,439,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Planet Fitness worth $142,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,376,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,009,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,289,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,767,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 546,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,049,000 after buying an additional 145,799 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.44.

PLNT stock opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.64 and a 52 week high of $110.00.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $340.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.57 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 107.97% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

