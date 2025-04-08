Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) Price Hits $2.27 on Major Exchanges

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, Polyhedra Network has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Polyhedra Network token can currently be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00002873 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Polyhedra Network has a market capitalization of $629.91 million and $11.14 million worth of Polyhedra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polyhedra Network Profile

Polyhedra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,333,333 tokens. Polyhedra Network’s official Twitter account is @polyhedrazk. Polyhedra Network’s official message board is polyhedra.medium.com. The official website for Polyhedra Network is polyhedra.network.

Buying and Selling Polyhedra Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polyhedra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 112,502,998.79 in circulation. The last known price of Polyhedra Network is 2.27968453 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $13,662,885.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polyhedra.network/.”

