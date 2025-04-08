Polymer Capital Management US LLC Invests $396,000 in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Birkenstock by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 52.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the third quarter valued at $1,323,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Birkenstock by 370.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,607 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the 3rd quarter worth $694,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Birkenstock Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $64.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $385.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.80 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Birkenstock from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BIRK

Birkenstock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.