Polymer Capital Management US LLC Makes New Investment in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CarGurus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 377,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

In related news, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 2,203 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $83,978.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,271.96. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $767,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 400,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,344,959. The trade was a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,978 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CarGurus

CarGurus Stock Performance

CARG opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. CarGurus, Inc. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $41.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.72 million. On average, analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.