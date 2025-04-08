Polymer Capital Management US LLC Purchases New Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush set a $17.00 target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PLYM opened at $13.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.66 and a 1 year high of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $637.08 million, a P/E ratio of 699.30 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.44.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

