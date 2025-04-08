Polymer Capital Management US LLC Purchases Shares of 2,371 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 5.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the third quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $833,000. The trade was a 19.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $82.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.95. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.50 and a fifty-two week high of $147.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.68.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 16.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CRUS shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

