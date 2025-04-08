Polymer Capital Management US LLC Takes Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,754 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,037,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $27.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.44, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.85 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -813.04%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.