Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% alerts:

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Performance

BPOPM opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $26.11.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.